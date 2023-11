DAYTON — Washington Township Fire Department crews responded to a grill fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of McEwen Rd in Dayton on reports of a grill fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that there were no injuries related to this fire.

We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

