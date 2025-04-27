Firefighters respond to fire at reportedly abandoned apartment building in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire at a reportedly abandoned apartment building in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 6:09 a.m., crews were dispatched to Riverside Drive and Ridge Ave on reports of a fire at an apartment building.

The building was reportedly abandoned, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are still working to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

