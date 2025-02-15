Firefighters respond to fire in detached garage in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 2:16 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Valley Street on reports of a structure fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the fire was in a detached garage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unclear at this time if the fire has spread to any other buildings.

This is a developing story.

