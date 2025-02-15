Firefighters respond to barn fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Greene County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Webb Road on reports of a barn fire.

The barn is fully engulfed and already collapsing upon arrival, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

A Greene County Dispatcher confirmed that multiple agencies are responding to help extinguish the fire.

At this time it is unclear if any animals were inside the barn when the fire started, according to the dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

