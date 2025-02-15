Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton after gunshot victim walks into hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton after a gunshot wound victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital.

Around 11:46 p.m. Friday night, Dayton police officers were called out to the 1300 block of Jordan Ave on reports of shots fired during an argument, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Around midnight, a person with a reported gunshot wound walked into Miami Valley Hospital.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

The dispatch Sergeant confirmed that officers are investigating both incidents, but could not confirm if they were connected or not.

This is a developing story.

