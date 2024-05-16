Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Champaign Co. Courthouse

URBANA — Firefighters worked to extinguish an electrical fire at the Champaign County Courthouse Thursday.

Around 2 p.m. Urbana firefighters were reported on the scene of the Champaign County Courthouse, according to initial reports.

An initial investigation found that an electrical panel caught fire in the boiler room of the courthouse, according to a spokesperson for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Smoke and flames were reported.

Crews are working with the power company to learn if people can return to the building.

