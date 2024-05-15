Firefighters respond to business fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several firefighters have responded to a business fire in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

Springfield firefighters were dispatched at 5:38 a.m. to 2 W. Leffel Lane near the intersection of S. Limestone Street on initial reports of a structure fire.

Officers were also requested for traffic control, a Springfield Police lieutenant told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke on the left side of the building when they arrived at the scene.

