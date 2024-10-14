Firefighters respond after attic catches fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded after an attic caught fire in Dayton Monday morning.
Dayton firefighters responded around 7:51 a.m. to the 1500 block of Westona Drive on initial reports of a house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire in the attic of a two-story double, Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media.
We will update this story.
