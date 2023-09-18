Local

Firefighters, officers on scene of commercial structure fire in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

Clayton, Englewood, Union Fire Trucks- Stock Photo Photo credit to Clayton, Englewood, Union Fire Collaborative Facebook page

By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — Several firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Clayton early this morning.

>>Local HS principal sleeps on roof after students exceed fundraising challenge

Clayton and Englewood firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Huls Drive around 12:24 a.m. on initial reports of a commercial structure fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

No additional information is available at this time.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene, according to scanner traffic.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read