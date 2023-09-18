Firefighters, officers on scene of commercial structure fire in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — Several firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Clayton early this morning.

Clayton and Englewood firefighters and officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Huls Drive around 12:24 a.m. on initial reports of a commercial structure fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

No additional information is available at this time.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have been requested to the scene, according to scanner traffic.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

