Local HS principal sleeps on roof after students exceed fundraising challenge

BROOKVILLE, Montgomery County — A local high school principal will be sleeping on the school’s roof tonight, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Brookville High School students have been competing to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Good of Dayton.

Their principal, Jason Stephan, challenged them to raise over $1,000 in a week, and if they did, he promised to sleep on the roof his office.

Students were able to exceed the goal and raised $2,229 in one week.

