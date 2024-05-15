Firefighters, officers respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

>>Car slams into living room with 2 inside, minor injuries reported

Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched at around 12:25 a.m. to the 200 block of Gramont Avenue on initial reports of a structure fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are on the scene, but no other information is available.

Initial scanner indicates that fire was showing from the back side of the house when firefighters arrived.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group