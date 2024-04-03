Firefighters, officers respond after a vehicle crashes into a Springfield building

SPRINGFIELD — Several firefighters and officers have responded after a vehicle crashed into a building in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police officers and firefighters were dispatched just after 7:30 a.m. to the intersection of W. Pleasant and South Center Streets on initial reports of a vehicle into a building.

A Springfield Police sergeant told News Center 7 that officers are at the scene, but no other details are available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a vehicle suffered minor to moderate damage.

Someone from the building department has also been requested to the scene, scanner traffic said.

