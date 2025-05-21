Firefighters extinguish reported kitchen fire at Dayton apartment

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a reported kitchen fire at a Dayton apartment building Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive at approximately 8:32 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said firefighters placed the fire under control about five minutes later.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate the apartment building, the supervisor added.

Additional information was not immediately available.

