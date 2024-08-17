Firefighters extinguish house fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Clark County Friday afternoon, a Clark County Communications dispatcher confirmed.
New Carlisle fire crews responded to a house in the 500 block of North Church Street around 3:30 p.m. on reports of a fire.
Additional information was not immediately available.
