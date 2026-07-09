Firefighters extinguish fire at Butler County Sheriff training facility

BUTLER COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a fire at an area sheriff’s training facility on Wednesday night.

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The fire was reported just before 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woodsdale Road, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

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At least two structures at the Butler County Sheriff’s Joint Firearms and Tactical Training Facility were on fire, according to dispatchers.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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