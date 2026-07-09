Driver seriously injured after car hits utility pole on busy Dayton street, report says

DAYTON — A man was seriously injured after a car hit a utility pole in Dayton early Wednesday.

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Officers and medics responded around 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of Wayne and Creighton Avenues after a car hit a utility pole, according to a Dayton Police crash report.

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A crash report narrative stated that a 24-year-old man was driving a 2017 black Honda Accord eastbound on Wayne Avenue at an unknown speed.

As he arrived at Creighton Avenue, the driver lost control across the middle of the road. The Honda went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Medics transported him to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, the crash report stated.

Officers cited the driver for operating a vehicle without reasonable control

The Honda sustained disabling front-end damage.

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