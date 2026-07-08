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A ‘souvenir’ not to bring home; How does Dayton rank amongst the worst cities for bed bugs?

By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com
Bed Bugs -2
By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com

A new report from pest control company Orkin names Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Cleveland and Indianapolis as the nation’s top bed bug hot spots.

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Orkin’s rankings are based on annual residential and commercial bed bug treatments conducted by the company. The pest control company also states that popular vacation destinations like Tampa and Myrtle Beach are now included on the list of top bed bug hot spots.

Experts suggest several ways to prevent bed bugs from traveling home with vacationers. Travelers should inspect hotel mattresses and furniture before unpacking their belongings.

It is also recommended to keep all luggage off beds. After returning home, clothing should be dried on high heat to eliminate any potential bed bugs.

Here’s the complete list:

  1. Chicago
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Detroit
  4. Cleveland, Ohio
  5. Indianapolis
  6. Springfield, Ill.
  7. Washington, D.C.
  8. Columbus, Ohio
  9. Pittsburgh
  10. Grand Rapids, Mich.
  11. Denver
  12. New York
  13. Milwaukee
  14. Baltimore
  15. Cincinnati, Ohio
  16. Raleigh, N.C.
  17. St. Louis
  18. Charleston, W. Va.
  19. Davenport, Iowa
  20. Flint, Mich.
  21. Atlanta
  22. Philadelphia
  23. Dallas
  24. Oklahoma City, Okla.
  25. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  26. Hartford, Conn.
  27. Charlotte, N.C.
  28. Peoria, Ill.
  29. South Bend, Ind.
  30. Seattle
  31. Richmond, Va.
  32. Youngstown, Ohio
  33. Greenville, S.C.
  34. Nashville
  35. Buffalo
  36. Omaha, Neb.
  37. San Francisco
  38. Dayton, Ohio
  39. Norfolk, Va.
  40. Knoxville, Tenn.
  41. San Diego
  42. Toledo, Ohio
  43. Las Vegas
  44. Syracuse, N.Y.
  45. Fort Wayne, Ind.
  46. Tampa, Fla.
  47. Miami
  48. Minneapolis
  49. Kansas City, Mo.
  50. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

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