Fire damages garage in Miami County

PIQUA, Miami County — A fire damaged a garage at a Miami County home Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Miami County dispatch supervisor confirmed that fire crews were called to a house in the 600 block of Boal Avenue in Piqua on reports of a fire before 4:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead, juveniles seriously injured after crash in Greene Co.
- Ambulance transporting patient involved in crash with semi
- Large police presence in Dayton after welfare check call
Video from an iWitness 7 reporter shows a garage with fire damage.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in this fire.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group