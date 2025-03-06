Firefighters battling house fire next to bank in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported in the area of E. Third Street and Linden Avenue after 10:30 p.m.

The supervisor said the fire is at a house next to a Chase Bank in the area.

Upon arrival, crews saw fire coming from the house, according to Dayton Police and Fire.

Multiple water lines are in operation and firefighters are searching the structure.

