Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to Dayton Police & Fire.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Phillips Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Family Dollar
- 1 shot in the face at Dayton gas station, police say
- Police fire shots after pit bull charges at them during chase
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames from the second story of the house, according to Dayton Police & Fire.
Several crews are actively fighting the fire and searching the house.
News Center 7 crews are on scene and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group