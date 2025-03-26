Firefighters battling house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to Dayton Police & Fire.

Dayton fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Phillips Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames from the second story of the house, according to Dayton Police & Fire.

Several crews are actively fighting the fire and searching the house.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and will continue to follow this story.

