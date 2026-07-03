Firefighters battling flames in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire in Dayton on Friday.

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The flames were reported along Malden Avenue around 3:12 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The supervisor said the flames appear to have spread to a neighboring property.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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