Firefighters battling flames in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire in Dayton on Friday.
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The flames were reported along Malden Avenue around 3:12 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The supervisor said the flames appear to have spread to a neighboring property.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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