Firefighters battling fire at church in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Firefighters are battling a fire at a church in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is heading to the scene to learn more information. We’ll show you the damage LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Washington Township fire crews were called to the Centerville Church of Christ at 1411 Old Spring Valley Court on reports of a fire just after 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘He heard the gun click back;’ Man gets car stolen from him in broad daylight
- Driver dies from injuries after slamming into homes during street-racing crash
- 15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting near Ohio college campus
The dispatch supervisor said this is a “working fire,” meaning there is an active fire at the building.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group