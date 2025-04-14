Firefighters battling fire at church in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Firefighters are battling a fire at a church in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Washington Township fire crews were called to the Centerville Church of Christ at 1411 Old Spring Valley Court on reports of a fire just after 4 p.m.

The dispatch supervisor said this is a “working fire,” meaning there is an active fire at the building.

Additional information was not immediately available.

