Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton Sunday night, according to a social media post from the department.

Dayton fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue after 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the house.

Crews laid an attack line and began searching the house, according to the post.

Information on any possible injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.





