Firefighters battle commercial structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters battled a commercial structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 330 block of Vermont Ave on reports of a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, according to emergency scanner traffic, crews found a fire in the back of a business.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that the fire is under control.

It is unclear if anyone was in the building when the fire started. No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and will update this story as we learn more.

