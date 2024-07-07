4-year-old, 3 adults injured in shooting at Ohio home

AKRON — Four people, including a 4-year-old, were injured in a shooting at a house party in Ohio Saturday evening.
The shooting was reported on Morningview Avenue in Akron around 7:45 p.m., according to WOIO in Cleveland.
When officers got to the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds.
Along with the 4-year-old, three adults between the ages of 33 and 52 were also injured, WKYC reported.
The conditions of the victims have not been released at this time.
Akron Police did not release any information on the suspect.
The shooting remains under investigation.
