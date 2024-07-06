4 dead, 3 hurt after mass shooting during 21st birthday party in Kentucky; Suspect dies at hospital

FLORENCE, KY — Four people are dead and three are hurt after a mass shooting in Florence, Kentucky early Saturday morning, according to the Florence Police Department.

At approximately 2:51 a.m., Florenece police officers responded to reports of an active shooter inside a residence on Ridgecrest Drive.

During a press conference on Saturday, Florence Police Chief Jeff Mallery said the responding officers heard gunshots when they arrived, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Officers found seven victims on scene. Two of the victims were outside of the residence, WCPO-9 reported.

Four of the victims died on scene and the remaining three were transported to UC Medical Center. Police said those hospitalized are in “critical but stable condition.”

Mallery identified the four victims as Shane Miller, 20, Hayden Rybicki, 20, Delaney Eary, 19, and Melissa Parrett, 44.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the victims,” Mallery said.

The shooting occurred during a 21st birthday party for Parrett’s son, according to WCPO-9.

Mallery said witnesses told officers the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Farmview Drive and US-42 and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect drove away and officers pursued the vehicle.

The suspect crashed into a ditch on Dale Heimbrock Way near Hicks Pike.

Officers found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Chase Garvey, 21, was identified as the suspect. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he died.

Mallery said Garvey is a convicted sex offender, but the department doesn’t believe that is connected to the shooting.

Authorities don’t believe Garvey was invited to the party but was known by other attendees, WCPO-9 reported.

The motive for this shooting is still under investigation.

“We have never dealt with this before,” Mallery said. “I know it’s gone on throughout the nation, but this is the first time that we’ve had a mass shooting in Florence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (859) 371-1234.





