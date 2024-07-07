Neighbors concerned after witnessing crash involving RTA bus in Dayton

DAYTON — Neighbors are feeling uneasy after witnessing a crash involving an RTA bus Saturday morning.

After 9:30 a.m., police and medics were dispatched to the area of Marathon Avenue and Wheatley Avenue on reports of a crash.

Before police arrived on scene, people watched as passengers piled off the bus.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman said eight people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, News Center 7 previously reported.

“We are waiting for investigators to do their crash reconstruction and investigation to determine if speed was possibly a factor in this crash,” Coleman said.

