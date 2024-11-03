Fire station rebuild begins 2 years after Goshen tornado

GOSHEN — Over two years after a fire station in Goshen was badly damaged by an EF2 tornado, the rebuild process has officially started.

Officials broke ground at the site of Goshen Township Fire Station 18 on Friday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire station was directly hit by an EF2 tornado in July 2022 and was later forced to be torn down due to extensive damage.

According to fire officials, the project is being funded through insurance proceeds, state disaster funding, and allocations from the state’s capital budget. The project will not utilize local tax levy dollars.

Goshen Fire Chief Edward Myers told our news partners at WCPO about some of the new features going into the new station.

“The new station is going to be more energy efficient, and we’re putting things in place because of the presumptive cancer laws for firefighters in the state of Ohio,” Myers said. “So we’re putting things in place to make it a safer work environment.”

The multi-million dollar station is expected to be completed by September 2025.

