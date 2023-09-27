Damaged fire station to be torn down following 2022 Goshen tornado

GOSHEN — A Clermont County fire station will be torn down after taking a direct hit from a tornado last year.

>>RELATED: Area communities continuing to help clean up tornado aftermath in Goshen

Goshen Fire Station 18 was damaged after an EF-2 tornado directly hit the building in July 2022 and will be torn down, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The town council unanimously voted on September 19 to demolish the ruined building instead of attempting to repair it.

The building is expected to be torn to the ground “immediately,” WCPO reports.

“I can’t put another nickel into that fire station as it stands,” said Bob Hausermann, Trustee Chair.

>>RELATED: Tornado damages 200 structures and disrupts power in Goshen

Repairs to fix the building were estimated to cost at least $890,000.

Fire Chief Edward Myers said repairing the old building would cost the town $85,000 less than building a new facility, WCPO says.

“At a minimal cost between investing in a 41-year-old structure versus building a brand-new code-compliant structure it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Myers said.

He told WCPO he was happy about the council’s actions but added there was a lot more work to do.

©2023 Cox Media Group