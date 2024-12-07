Fire fighters called to apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department is working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in Dayton.
The fire is near the 3100 block of Mc Cabe Ave. in a two-story apartment building, authorities say.
According to a post on their social media, there are heavy flames at the scene.
