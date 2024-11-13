Fire destroys garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — An early morning fire destroyed a garage in Springfield on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division wrote on social media that firefighters responded at 2:25 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Liberty Street on reports of a fire.

This was the second fire in Springfield.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield firefighters were battling a house fire at the 1000 block of Eastgate Road at the same time.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, they found a garage full of flames.

They conducted a defensive strategy to control the fire, which over 30 minutes to complete, the department said.

No firefighters were hurt, but they had to call in additional firefighters due to both fires to cover the rest of the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



