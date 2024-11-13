Early morning fire damages Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — An early morning fire damaged a Springfield home on Tuesday.
The Springfield Fire Rescue Division posted on social media that firefighters responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Eastgate Road on initial reports of a fire.
When crews arrived, they found flames through the roof.
“Multiple handlines were stretched, and an offensive strategy was used to control the fire, which took a little over an hour,” the department said.
All residents escaped.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
