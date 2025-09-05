Fire destroys barn in Montgomery County neighborhood

NEW LEBANON — A fire destroyed a barn in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.
As previously reported by News Center 7, New Lebanon firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to the 12000 block of Eagle Road on reports of a barn fire.
When they arrived, they found a fully involved barn fire behind the residence, according to Christopher Edds, New Lebanon Fire Lieutenant.
Firefighters had water supply issues because they were in a non-hydrated area.
Tankers from Farmersville, Germantown, West Alex, and Brookville responded to the scene, Lieutenant Edds told News Center 7.
Firefighters extinguished the fire. The barn is a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
