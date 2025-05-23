Fire department gives inside look at command center

DAYTON — With hundreds of people in town for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, emergency crews are on high alert.

“We’ve done extensive planning as to how to get additional resources in, how to get people out,” Assistant Fire Chief Brad French

Assistant Fire Chief Brad French said the department’s new operational command center can help ensure ambulances and fire trucks get where they need to be quickly.

“We’re more focused on access points and traffic backups and things along those lines that could affect us from an emergency response,” French said.

The new command center shows the location of crews and uses city cameras to show any problem areas in the NATO village.

Some Dayton residents wanted to know if neighborhoods are still protected, as many resources are being delegated to NATO.

“We’ve made sure that we have plenty of redundancy built into our response to where all the normal resources are available for City of Dayton residents that are there,” French said.

French said the command center will benefit the city long after the NATO Assembly is gone.

“Gives us an opportunity to have extensive planning and more detailed tracking for significant events going forward,” he said.

The fire department was able to pull that project off without any new spending within their existing budget.

