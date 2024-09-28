Fire damages multiple condos in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — A fire broke out at a condominium in Miami Twp. on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:20 a.m. on Dunmore Dr.

Video from the scene shows damage down the roof of at least one of the condos.

The Miami Valley Fire District shared on social media that multiple units were involved in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the fire and if anyone was hurt.

