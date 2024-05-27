Fire crews battle large garage fire in Montgomery County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Fire crews extinguished a large garage fire in Montgomery County Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Butler Township Fire Department.

At 7:27 a.m., Butler Township fire crews and medics were dispatched to the 7000 block of Turtlehead Court on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw “heavy fire conditions,” according to a post from the department.

Photos from the scene show that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

All the occupants and pets safely evacuated the residence, the spokesperson said.

No one was injured in this fire.

Butler Township Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Vandalia Division of Fire, the Harrison Township Fire Department, and the Huber Heights Fire Division.

The State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation, the spokesperson said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

