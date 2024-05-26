Damage reported as severe weather moves through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Storm damage has been reported across the Miami Valley as storms move through the area.

News Center 7 has been tracking the damage as the storm progresses.

Emergency Scanners Traffic, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, and National Weather Service trained spotters indicate that the following areas are dealing with storm damage:

Montgomery County:

Wires are down on Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton

A tree is down on 60 Telford Avenue

A traffic sign is out at the intersection of W Third Street and N Williams Street in Dayton

Power lines are down in the 100 block of Brad Street

A tree is down on 10455 Astoria Road in German Township

A tree is down on 1045 Dodgson Court in Dayton

A tree is down on 5234 Haverfield Road in Dayton

A tree is down in the 2000 block of Clarence Street in Dayton

A tree is down at the intersection of Burkhardt Avenue and S Westview Avenue in Dayton

A tree is down on 477 Moorewood Circle in Clayton

A tree is down on 6030 Dog Leg Road in Clayton

Power lines and trees are down in the 700 block of W Jefferson in New Carlisle

Tree branches are down in Vandalia

A tree is down on Kitridge Road and Heritage Park Boulevard in Dayton

A powerline and tree is down on Dublin Avenue in Englewood

A tree is down on 1509 Ruskin Road in Dayton

Power lines are down on 3603 Hillmont Avenue in Dayton

There is damage to a barn and multiple trees are down in Drexel

A tree is down on Dryden Road in Moraine

A tree is down on Dog Leg Road between Little York Road and Meeker Road in Butler Township

Clark County:

Power lines are down on Trimmer Lane in Springfield

A tree is down across power lines on 11544 Gerlaugh Road in Bethel Township

A tree has reportedly fallen onto a house in the 1200 block of White Oak Drive

Miami County:

A tree is on a house on South Mulberry Street in Troy

Greene County:

A large tree branch is down on Gardenview Drive

Lightning struck a pole and split a tree in Xenia

Preble County:

A large tree branch is down across Greenbush Road in West Elkton

Butler County:

A tree is down on South Weaver and Cincinnati-Brookville Road in Millville

A tree is down on Eaton Road and Hogue Road in Seven Mile

Clinton County:

Large tree branches are down on High and Locust in Wilmington

We will continue to update this story.

