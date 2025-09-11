Fire causes $10K in estimated damages to Dayton home

DAYTON — A fire damaged a home, and firefighters have asked for the public’s help.
Dayton firefighters responded at 10:03 p.m. to the 3000 block of E. Second Street on reports of a structure, according to Brad French, assistant Dayton Fire Chief.
News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters dealt with heavy fire conditions.
Crews deployed multiple hose lines to control the fire and searched the home.
No injuries were reported, French told News Center 7.
Initial damage estimates were set at approximately $10,000. Dayton Fire believes that the fire was set on purpose.
Contact (937) 333-TIPS if you have any information about this house fire.
