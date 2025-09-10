Firefighters extinguish heavy flames at Dayton home

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Tuesday night.
Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that firefighters were dispatched around 10:04 p.m. to the 3000 block of E. Second Street on reports of a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damage to the house.
We will continue to follow this story.
