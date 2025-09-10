Firefighters extinguish heavy flames at Dayton home

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood late Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police & Fire wrote in a social media post that firefighters were dispatched around 10:04 p.m. to the 3000 block of E. Second Street on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to learn if anyone was hurt and the estimated cost of damage to the house.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group