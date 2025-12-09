Fentanyl, guns found during drug bust in Dayton; 1 arrested

DAYTON — A man is in jail after authorities raided a house in Dayton on Monday.

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Gordon Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

This search was part of a long-term drug trafficking investigation.

Detectives seized Fentanyl, US currency, and two guns from the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andre Booker, 46, was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will review additional charges.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force.

