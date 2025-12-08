County commissioner seeks deeper insight into jail operations following inmate deaths

DAYTON — Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald is calling for a deeper investigation into recent deaths at the county jail following the discovery of 29-year-old inmate Quintin Forest, who was found not breathing on November 28th.

The incident has raised concerns among community members, prompting McDonald to amplify their calls for transparency and accountability within the jail’s operations.

“There are people in the community who have stopped, and they’ve asked me, what’s going on,” said McDonald.

Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of Quintin Forest’s death, with an inmate admitting to providing Forest with prescription pain medication before he stopped breathing.

The investigation is pending the coroner’s toxicology results, which will inform any potential charges with the prosecutor’s office.

McDonald expressed her appreciation for the difficult work done by the sheriff’s office, but emphasized her concern about the community’s questions regarding the jail’s operations.

