Olive Garden sets opening date for Piqua location

PIQUA — The newest Olive Garden in the Miami Valley is getting close to opening.

The location on Scott Drive in Piqua is set to open on January 12, according to Olive Garden’s website.

News Center 7 reported last year that the city would be bringing an Olive Garden, Chipotle, and a Hampton Inn to the former site of a Red Roof Inn, which was condemned in 2022.

The new Chipotle location opened in September.

Construction on the hotel has not begun.

