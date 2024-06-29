Condemned Piqua motel to be demolished; Developer eyeing land for Olive Garden, hotel

PIQUA — Big changes could be coming to the site of a former motel in Piqua.

Piqua City Commission unanimously voted this week to approve a contract to Advanced Excavating & Demolition to tear down the former Red Roof Inn on Scott Drive. The motel was condemned in late 2022.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Piqua motel condemned for ‘unsafe,’ ‘unsanitary’ living conditions after investigation

The demolition is expected to be done by September and cost $386,157.

City Manager Paul Oberdorfer confirmed that city staff is planning to bring agreements with Cincinnati-based BASIS Real Estate before the city commission to consider soon in hopes of proceeding with the redevelopment of the land.

BASIS has plans to develop the land for Olive Garden to build a new restaurant on the site. Beyond that, they will also prepare the site for a Hampton Inn & Suites and a new Chipotle restaurant, according to Oberdorfer.

The site is expected to be ready for any potential construction of new buildings in 2025.

Oberdorfer called this a “huge step toward further developing the I-75/U.S. 36 interchange and bringing in additional tax revenue for the community.”

“We conducted due diligence and research to ensure success of this project and minimize risk for the City. This collaboration with BASIS ensures that the project will move forward quickly and provide these new amenities to the community in the near future,” he said.

















