High school wrestling coach accused of inappropriately touching teen girl facing charges

COLUMBUS — A high school wrestling coach is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a teen girl in Ohio.

Anthony Aiello, 46, has been charged with sexual imposition, telephone harassment, and public indecency in connection with two incidents that allegedly happened in September and November 2023, according to Franklin County Municipal Court online court records.

During a medical forensic interview in February, the girl said was spending the weekend with Aiello back in September. Records say the girl was sleeping when she woke up him touching her inappropriately, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The girl and Aiello were also speaking to each other during a FaceTime call in November 2023. During the interview, she knew something was wrong with him and began to screen-record the call. The girl said Aiello was inappropriately touching himself, court records said.

He was arrested Thursday and released from jail on Friday after posting a $1,000 bond, WBNS said.

The Diocese of Columbus released a statement to Columbus media outlets on Aeillo being charged:

“Anthony Aiello has been employed annually as a wrestling coach by Bishop Ready High School since 2017. Anthony Aiello is no longer employed with the Diocese of Columbus. Bishop Ready and the Diocese of Columbus stand firm on a zero-tolerance policy that holds all staff and volunteers to a high standard of conduct. Student safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to the administration and the Diocese of Columbus. The Diocese of Columbus takes child protection seriously and remains vigilant in combating the perception and reality of child abuse.”

