Person caught on video allegedly stealing Christmas tree; police asking for help identifying them

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a person accused of stealing a Christmas tree over the weekend.
The theft happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday at Joe’s Pine on E. Dorothy Lane.
Police shared a video on social media of the person carrying the tree to a parking lot, loading it into a van, and driving off at a high rate of speed.
They left the parking lot and headed toward Wilmington Pike.
The van involved is a white Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Bowman at (937) 296-2555.
