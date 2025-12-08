$11.4M winning lottery ticket sold at local drive-thru convenience store

TIPP CITY — An $11.4 million winning lottery ticket was recently sold at a drive-thru convenience store in the Miami Valley, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The jackpot-winning Classic Lotto ticket was sold at Smitty’s Cruise Thru, located at 7770 Kessler Frederick Road in Tipp City on Sunday.

“Congratulations to our customer who won! We are so incredibly happy for you!” Smitty’s Cruise Thru said in a social media post.

