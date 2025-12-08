$11.4M winning lottery ticket sold at local drive-thru convenience store

TIPP CITY — An $11.4 million winning lottery ticket was recently sold at a drive-thru convenience store in the Miami Valley, according to the Ohio Lottery.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The jackpot-winning Classic Lotto ticket was sold at Smitty’s Cruise Thru, located at 7770 Kessler Frederick Road in Tipp City on Sunday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- County commissioner seeks deeper insight into jail operations following inmate deaths
- Olive Garden sets opening date for Piqua location
- Person caught on video allegedly stealing Christmas tree; police asking for help identifying them
“Congratulations to our customer who won! We are so incredibly happy for you!” Smitty’s Cruise Thru said in a social media post.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group