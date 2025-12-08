Murder trial wrapping up for man involved in shooting that killed 12-year-old girl

DAYTON — The murder trial for a man police say fired the shots that killed a 12-year-old girl is wrapping up.

12-year-old Isabella Carlos was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed in June 2024.

Police arrested two brothers about two weeks after the shooting, Javen Connor and Antawan Benson.

Investigators said their gunfire missed the intended target.

The trial for Benson started last week. The prosecution rested its case Monday morning, and the defense called one witness before resting its case.

Both sides wrapped up their closing arguments to the jury a few hours later.

“You are the judge of what happened on 33 Fairview. You decide if you believe her, if it lines up with all the evidence collected during the investigation,” Montgomery County prosecutor Kelly Madzey said during the closing arguments.

