Woman who drove suspects to scene of deadly shooting of a 12-year-old testifies in court

DAYTON — A woman admitted in court Friday that she was the one who drove two young men to a Dayton neighborhood, just moments before gunfire killed a 12-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell has been in court following this trial. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Twelve-year-old Isabella Carlos was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed in June 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested two brothers about two weeks after the shooting, Javen Connor and Antawan Benson.

Investigators said their gunfire missed the intended target.

The details became clearer when a woman who said she drove the brothers to an apartment complex for a fight took the stand.

The woman claimed she didn’t know the two had brought guns with them.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group