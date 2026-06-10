Man accused of driving recklessly in wrong way, OVI crash, formally charged

WARREN COUNTY — A man accused of driving under the influence in a wrong-way crash has been indicted.

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Johnny Shelton, 47, was indicted on several felonies, including two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault, according to a Warren County Grand Jury Report.

He was also indicted on one count each of failure to stop after an accident, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Prosecutors alleged that Shelton caused physical harm to another while operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

He also possessed a loaded gun with a prior conviction for a felony drug offense and possessed drugs, the grand jury report stated.

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As previously reported, state troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to reports of a reckless vehicle, later identified as a Chevrolet Suburban, traveling south on State Route 48 on April 21. Around 3:52 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 48 near Arrow Springs Boulevard.

OSHP identified Shelton as driving the Chevrolet Suburban.

An initial OSHP investigation said that the Suburban traveled off the left side of the roadway through the median into the northbound lanes of State Route 48. A Chevrolet Traverse and a Honda Civic were both traveling north on State Route 48.

The Suburban struck the oncoming Traverse head-on before striking the Honda Civic, according to the OSHP.

The Suburban then overturned multiple times before coming to a rest near the southeast corner of the intersection.

After the crash, Shelton allegedly left the scene on foot and was later located at an area hospital, according to the OSHP.

He was initially treated for minor injuries and was later flown by a medical helicopter to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital for further treatment.

The drivers of the Traverse and Honda each had serious injuries.

Shelton is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday afternoon.

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