Feeding the geese is now illegal in one Ohio city

MENTOR, Oh. — An Ohio city has had enough of all the geese. The town of Mentor approved new rules to make it illegal to feed Canada geese, declaring them a “nuisance health risk animal.”

People caught feeding Canada geese face a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. The violation carries a fine of no more than $250. Violators can also be held responsible for any costs from medical treatment required after contact with a nuisance health risk animal.

Feeding the geese can make them less afraid of people and create an artificial food source, according to the city.

The state agrees. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources states “DO NOT FEED GEESE.”

A pair of geese can become 50 to 100 birds in just a few years, according to the Department.

Mentor city leaders say the the geese can produce more than a pound of feces per day and the mess leave behind poses a health threat to humans, domestic animals and other native species.

